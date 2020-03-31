Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.88% of argenx worth $53,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Bank of America started coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.25. argenx SE – has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $169.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.55.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

