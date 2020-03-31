Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 333,029 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Williams Companies worth $51,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

