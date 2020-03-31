Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 310,606 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Yum! Brands worth $51,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after acquiring an additional 289,290 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

