Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244,652 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of CGI worth $53,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in CGI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,157,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,600,000 after acquiring an additional 105,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,040,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,311,000 after acquiring an additional 146,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CGI by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,376,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.34. CGI Inc has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

