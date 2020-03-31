Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,312,849 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,275 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,312,849 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $51,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.