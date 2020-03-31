Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,105 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.46% of J & J Snack Foods worth $50,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 19.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.30. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

