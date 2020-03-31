Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 757,851 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757,851 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.51% of NiSource worth $52,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,211,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NiSource by 1,749.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,524 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,284 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NiSource by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,094,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,427,000 after acquiring an additional 960,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

