Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. MARFRIG ALIMENT/S has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

About MARFRIG ALIMENT/S

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

