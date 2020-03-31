Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Heico (NYSE:HEI) to Hold

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

Get Heico alerts:

NYSE HEI opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average is $118.15. Heico has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Heico by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.