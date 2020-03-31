Jewel (JWL) 1-Day Volume Hits $314,066.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00004220 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Jewel has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Jewel has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $314,066.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.02579092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00196182 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.