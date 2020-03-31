Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 29.65% of Jumei International worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Jumei International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jumei International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jumei International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jumei International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMEI opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Jumei International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jumei International Company Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

