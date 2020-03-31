KARMA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. KARMA has a total market cap of $663,451.41 and approximately $465.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $51.55 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002379 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $20.33, $18.94, $10.39 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.