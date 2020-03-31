KekCoin (KEK) Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. KekCoin has a total market cap of $157,996.82 and approximately $10.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KekCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018928 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02624718 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001204 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008081 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000324 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

