KeyCorp Cuts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $12.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.