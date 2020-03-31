Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,483,215.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $463,695,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after buying an additional 749,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after buying an additional 665,902 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

