Kin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.35 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Bancor Network, CoinFalcon and Allbit. Over the last week, Kin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Kin has a market cap of $5.35 million and $20,638.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.02574234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OTCBTC, Allbit, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit, DDEX, CoinFalcon, Bancor Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

