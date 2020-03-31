Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stake Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $49,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 723,056 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,305,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,071,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,040,000 after acquiring an additional 119,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

