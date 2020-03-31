Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KNSA traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 1,485,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $859.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -1.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $21.50.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $410,654.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,514.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock worth $1,093,096. 70.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.