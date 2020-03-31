Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Kuende has a market capitalization of $248,929.30 and approximately $56.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuende has traded up 803.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.14 or 0.04217487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00067404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037525 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003473 BTC.

About Kuende

KUE is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,621,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

