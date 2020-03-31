Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEGH. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $60,376.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,241,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,656,807.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $107,745.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,230,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock worth $513,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

