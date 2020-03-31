Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 27th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Limbach news, major shareholder Brian Pratt acquired 205,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $761,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 535,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Limbach as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 35,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,715. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Limbach has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $11.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMB shares. DA Davidson lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Limbach currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

