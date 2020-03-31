Liquidity Network Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $648,707.77 and $51,487.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.02574849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00195763 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

