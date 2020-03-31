Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.84 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, SouthXchange, Braziliex and Stocks.Exchange. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.84 million and $67,481.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.02626767 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,343.71 or 0.98674887 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 669,555,581 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

