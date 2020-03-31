Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -646.05 and a beta of 1.15. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

