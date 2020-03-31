LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 41.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. LKQ’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

