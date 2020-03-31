Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.25 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 32.54 ($0.43) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 29.82 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLOY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 58.67 ($0.77).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.