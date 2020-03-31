M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Declares Dividend of GBX 12.75

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MPE traded up GBX 52.81 ($0.69) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 488 ($6.42). The stock had a trading volume of 15,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,691. M.P. Evans Group has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 756 ($9.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $265.53 million and a PE ratio of -610.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 612.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 664.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

