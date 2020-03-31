MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,126,300 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,312. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after acquiring an additional 234,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after buying an additional 366,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after buying an additional 257,758 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

