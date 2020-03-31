Maker (MKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $272.76 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Maker has a market capitalization of $272.76 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $271.14 or 0.04217487 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00067404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037525 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, GOPAX, BitMart, Kucoin, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Switcheo Network, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, CoinMex, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

