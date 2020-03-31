Mark A. Caranci Acquires 3,100 Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Mark A. Caranci purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$28,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,547.14.

Mark A. Caranci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brompton Split Banc alerts:

On Tuesday, March 17th, Mark A. Caranci purchased 5,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.87 per share, with a total value of C$44,349.00.

SBC traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.51. The company had a trading volume of 98,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,640. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.16 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.22.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.