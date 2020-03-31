Master Contract Token Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $183,889.25 and $42,304.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.02066506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00076551 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.