Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 645.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 98,614 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,404,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $587,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. Insiders acquired a total of 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $273.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

