Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Cfra increased their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 578,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

