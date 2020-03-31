Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,223 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.29% of Medallia worth $51,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 222,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $14,193,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 132,342 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLA. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -15.27.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,060,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 747,694 shares of company stock worth $20,071,777.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

