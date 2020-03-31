Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Nojan Abrary Buys 4,000 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Nojan Abrary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,642.80.

Nojan Abrary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Nojan Abrary bought 4,500 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,960.60.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$13.24 and a 12-month high of C$80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.78.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$869.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$807.30 million. Research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 139.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

