Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.35.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

