MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MICT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 77,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,711. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.69% of MICT as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

