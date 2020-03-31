Midas (MIDAS) Tops One Day Volume of $4,039.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Midas has a market cap of $569,996.17 and $4,039.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Midas has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00006593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00340284 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00418531 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020093 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

