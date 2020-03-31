MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

MOFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.