Mirai (MRI) Market Cap Reaches $1,304.17

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Mirai has a market cap of $1,304.17 and $408.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00340284 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00418531 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020093 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mirai Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.