MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.61 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $78.61 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00018603 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Zaif and Bitbank. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,428.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.02076605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.19 or 0.03424939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00610684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00745267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00077132 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00484522 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015561 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Fisco, Zaif, QBTC and Bitbank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

