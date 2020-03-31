Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Neblio has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $229,526.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005782 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Binance and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018939 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,180,916 coins and its circulating supply is 15,603,479 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

