Nectar (NEC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,221.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Nectar has a market cap of $4.13 million and $1,221.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00030500 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000737 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00078295 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.45 or 1.00780407 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00074101 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $7.50, $18.94, $20.33, $24.43, $10.39, $32.15, $24.68, $5.60, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.