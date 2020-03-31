Nexo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.02 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Nexo has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, DDEX and Bancor Network. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $61.44 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.02577517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Allbit, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.