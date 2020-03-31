NEXT Reaches Market Cap of $20.23 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and $179,344.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00007839 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

