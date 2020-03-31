Nexus Market Capitalization Reaches $9.16 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $46,629.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.