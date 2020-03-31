Niobio Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $36,091.04 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $36,091.04 and $85.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

