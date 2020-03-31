Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $457,159.88 and approximately $322.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.02567433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00195167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045470 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033308 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

