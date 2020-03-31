Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Northrim BanCorp worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

