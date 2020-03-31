Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

